Rhode Island woman killed in murder-suicide in Rehoboth, DA says

A 77-year-old woman from Rhode Island was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Rehoboth Saturday morning, the Bristol County District Attorneys’s office says.

A family relative of Barbara Cruz called Rehoboth police just before 11:00 a.m. because she heard shouting before her phone call with the Tiverton, Rhode Island woman disconnected, the DA says.

Officers responding to the Summer Street home then found two deceased gunshot victims and an uninjured 84-year-old woman, Cruz’ sister.

A preliminary investigation found that Omar Bradley, 72, who had been staying in the home, shot and killed Cruz before turning the gun on himself.

Bradley also has a listed address in Providence.

The incident is still under active investigation by the DA’s office homicide unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

