Rhode Island woman admits to smuggling suboxone strips into prison, US Attorney says

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — A Rhode Island woman who admitted to a federal judge that she provided suboxone strips that ended up inside a local prison has been sentenced to two years of federal supervised release, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Yahaira Cristina Contreras, 32, of Providence, is to serve the first six months of her sentence in home detention with GPS monitoring, and she has also been fined $1,500, Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose handed down her sentence.

Contreras admitted that in early 2021, she conspired with others to provide 201 suboxone strips containing buprenorphine to a Wyatt Detention Facility correctional officer, Bloom said. The contraband ended up inside the prison, which is located in Central Falls.

Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid dependence or addiction, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Contreras admitted that she provided the suboxone strips and that she transferred $3,000 from her bank account to another person’s account to facilitate getting the suboxone strips inside the Wyatt Detention Facility, prosecutors said.

Former Wyatt Detention Facility correctional officer Kaii Almeida-Falcones, 30, of Smithfield, pleaded guilty on June 10, 2024, to a charge of providing contraband to an inmate.

He was sentenced on Nov. 19, 2024 to six months in federal prison to be followed by 24 months of federal supervised release, with the first six months to be served on home confinement.

