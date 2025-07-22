Rhode Island man gets time in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl-laced pills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Providence man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Michael Sellers, 40, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy handed down his sentence.

Sellers pleaded guilty in March to two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

At the time of his guilty plea, Sellers admitted that on at least two occasions, he sold more than 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills to an individual.

Sellers admitted that on Nov. 16, 2023, he provided the individual with 1,027 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills in exchange for $2,500 in cash.

On Nov. 24, 2023, he provided the same person with 1,024 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills in exchange for $2,500, prosecutors said.

At the time, Sellers was unaware that both transactions were monitored by the FBI and the pills were quickly seized, Bloom said.

