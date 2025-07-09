Rhode Island man arrested for making death threats against President Trump, senior federal officials

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man arrested Wednesday for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and two senior federal officials was found hiding in a bathtub, federal authorities noted in their criminal complaint.

Carl D. Montague “began confessing to making threats before agents were able to introduce themselves or explained why they were there,” the federal complaint states.

Montague, 37, of Providence, is charged with threats against the president; interstate threats; threats to assault; and kidnap, or murder of a United States official, judge, or law enforcement officer, U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement.

Montague was arrested without incident on Wednesday morning, Bloom said.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Court documents allege that on June 27, Montague issued a profanity-laced posting on Truth Social with specific threats of gun violence targeting Trump, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

An FBI Special Agent showed a copy of the threat to Montague, who “confirmed it was the post he submitted,” the complaint states.

Montague “stated he was smoking a lot of marijuana when he posted the threat” and “claimed he deleted his Truth Social account after sending the message,” the complaint states.

Montague “was upset with current politics and expressed his frustrations via Truth Social” and “did not have a specific reason to direct his threat towards DCOS Miller and AG Bondi,” the complaint states.

Montague “observed their names in prior threads and posts he was viewing and then submitted his post” and he “claimed he could not identify AG Bondi.”

Montague “expressed remorse for his post,” the complaint states, and he “stated he did not have any intentions of shooting or inflicting any violence on any Government officials.”

Montague “does not own or have access to any weapons,” the complaint states.

Federal agents tracked down Montague days after the parent company of Truth Social alerted the U.S. Secret Service on June 27 of a threat submitted by someone with the Truth Social handle @tacoustic.

The National Threat Operations Center Operations Control Center also received an electronic tip submitted by the FBI’s Strategic Information & Operations Center about the threats, the complaint states.

Investigators tracked the IP address to an address in Providence.

On Sunday, agents attempted to locate Montague at an apartment building at 485 Plainfield St. in Providence, which is associated with Open Doors, a nonprofit group that assists ex-convicts re-enter society after incarceration.

Several people sitting outside the building recognized Montague as a friend of a resident there, the complaint states.

On Monday, agents went back to 485 Plainfield St. to locate Montague. They were led to a second-floor apartment of a man who claimed he knew Montague, but Montague was not there.

Agents spoke to another resident on the third floor who insisted that Montague was “most likely” in the second floor apartment the agents had visited, the complaint states.

When federal agents returned to the second floor apartment, a building manager who entered the apartment “confirmed that MONTAGUE was inside the apartment hiding in the bathtub,” according to the complaint.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dulce Donovan.

The matter was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and the Providence Police Department.

