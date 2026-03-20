Rhode Island hikers rescued after getting stuck on icy trail in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Two hikers were rescued after becoming stranded on an icy trail in New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, officers were notified at approximately 2:16 p.m. Thursday of two hikers stuck near the top of the Flume Slide in Lincoln. The pair reported that extremely icy conditions made it unsafe to continue ascending the trail.

The hikers said they spent some time attempting to find a safe way down but were ultimately unable to move from their location.

After assessing the situation, officials determined that the only way to reach them was to deploy rescuers equipped with crampons, ropes, and harnesses.

Rescue crews hiked to the stranded hikers, arriving at approximately 6:15 p.m. Using technical gear, they safely lowered both individuals to a more secure part of the trail.

Both the hikers and rescuers returned safely to the trailhead at around 11:10 p.m.

The hikers were identified as Casey Cullinan, 30, of Warwick, Rhode Island, and William Becker, 30, of Hope Valley, Rhode Island. They had been prepared for an overnight winter hike and had already spent one night camping, but were equipped only with microspikes rather than crampons.

Officials remind hikers that changing conditions can make stream and brook crossings dangerous or impassable, even for those with winter hiking experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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