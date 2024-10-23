‘Rewarding’: Local artist creates custom jackets for Celtics Championship win

BOSTON — A Massachusetts designer is breaking into the sports industry in his own unique way, by creating custom jackets for some of his favorite teams.

Ben Weiner founded Jeanius Jackets in early 2022 with the purpose of sharing his obsession for professionally stitched unique lifestyle apparel that’s one-of-a-kind.

“I never would have imagined this is where my career would have taken me,” Weiner said.

Originally a member of the University of Maryland ice hockey team, Weiner said he dealt with a dilemma after his school retired their logo. He and his dad designed the new jersey for his team and his passion was born.

Weiner says he noticed the lack of quality in his jerseys and picked up a sewing machine during the pandemic.

“They weren’t stitched by hand, I want to make them, you know match those quality.”

Weiner started by sewing names and numbers onto blank hockey and baseball jerseys for his friends and family before landing on the sweet spot of jackets.

With a love of Boston sports, Weiner made Brad Marchand’s 1,000 games jacket as well jackets for all the Bruins Wives and girlfriends.

His latest creation includes custom jackets for the Celtics’s Banner Night.

“They’re champions and champions wear gold.”

The jackets are three layers of twill and have black and gold outlines on the writing. The jackets also contain the championship banner on the back as well as a patch with the date of “Banner 18 Night”.

One of the jackets was worn by Celtics in arena host Melisa Valdez and others were available for purchase inside TD Garden.

The jackets were sold out 30 minutes before the game even started.

Weiner says the jacket is the first in a catalog that he’s been working on with company Delaware North.

For more information on Jeanius Jackets, visit the link here.

