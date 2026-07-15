Revolution sign homegrown player, Connecticut native Peyton Miller to contract extension

The New England Revolution are back on the pitch after the World Cup break.

The mid-season layoff is over for MLS teams, so the club resumed practice with a newly extended player on the training grounds.

The Revolution re-signed homegrown defender Peyton Miller to a multi-year contract extension that runs through the 2028-29 MLS season, with a club option for the following season.

Miller is from Unionville, Connecticut and is 18 years old.

“I grew up watching this club,” Miller said. “For me to re-sign another contract, it means everything to me.”

He boasts five goals and three assists in 48 games played, 39 of them starts. This season, he has scored a career-high three goals with plenty more matches to go as the Revs gear up for the second half of the schedule.

“There’s plenty of interest from around the globe on Peyton Miller,” Chris Tierney, Revolution General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer, said. “He is a really elite profile that we need to continue to develop to get him to the spot that we think he’s capable of.”

Miller has been a member of the Revolution Pro Pathway program since age 13. The club has developed him into a contributing teenager for the top side. He has seen minutes at both left back and left wing in 2026.

“He’s making great steps going forward, and with his age, he has a great amount of maturity in his game and he’s impacting our team in a really positive way,” Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic said. “So I’m really, really happy to see the progress that Peyton is making.”

Miller was the twelfth homegrown player in Revolution history, and the first from Connecticut. He was also the youngest player in club history to sign an MLS contract.

“There’s a lot that I think I need to work on and I have so much belief in Marko (Mitrovic),” Miller said. “He holds me to high standards and expectations, so I just think that there’s a lot more for me to accomplish here and there’s stuff that I need to do.

The Revs are back in action Wednesday, July 22 when they host Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

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