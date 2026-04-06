Revolution shutout Montreal, Turner makes big saves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution won their second consecutive home game Saturday night, as they defeated Montreal 3-0. It was the first game back for Goalkeeper Matt Turner since he was called up to the United States Men’s National Team during the international break.

Turner started for the USMNT last Saturday night when they lost 5-2 to Belgium. Turner spoke with Boston 25 News during training on Thursday, and said the team needed to refocus and improve. The starting Revs goalkeeper said his performances in Major League Soccer over the next several weeks will be important as Turner tries to lock down the starting U.S. goalie position for the World Cup this summer.

It’s a great start since his return to New England. Boston 25 News Soccer Analyst Julian Cardillo spoke with Turner after the match Saturday night.

“Anytime you can get a clean sheet it’s really nice, but I think more importantly we won. I know winning games is really important and getting the winning feeling back here amongst ourselves and the crowd is really important,” Turner said. “When I came into training on Thursday the level was super high, the belief super high and just watch the last ten fifteen minutes of that game. The way we blocked shots and were laying bodies on the line clearing balls on set pieces. A clean sheet is great for me, but anytime there is a clean sheet it’s a total team performance.”

This is the first time New England hasn’t allowed a goal from their opponent this season. Turner made a few big saves, including a world-class save on a direct kick by Montreal late in the game when the score was 2-0.

Reporters in the locker room post-game asked Turner about the environment with the Revs that helps him perform at his best.

“The consistency of minutes and the consistency of playing,” Turner replied. “Just being in an environment where I feel like a leader and people hear my voice and listen. I love this place. Everybody knows that. There is no secret about it. “Can’t get too high and can’t get too low, after the last win we ended up losing our next game. So for us we have to stack wins and start climbing the table.”

Turner and New York City FC Goalie Matt Freese are battling to see who the starter for the U.S. team in June will be. More clean sheets in MLS can help Turner and show his good form leading up to the World Cup.

On Saturday night, the Revs got the scoring started early. Luca Langoni scored a goal in the 6th minute. Mamadou Fofana added the second goal in the 77′ and Peyton Miller scored the third goal in added time in the final seconds of the match.

The Revs are 2-0 at Gillette Stadium this season. They’ve outscored their opponents 9-1 in those two games. The team could use some better performances on the road, where New England is 0-3 this year. They’re currently sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference.

New England is back on the road Saturday, April 11th, when they visit D.C. United.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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