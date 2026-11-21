BOSTON — The New England Revolution are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2023.

In their first season under head coach Marko Mitrovic, the Revs finished the regular season with a record of 18-12-4, securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. That matches the Revolution with longtime rival Philadelphia for their first-round series.

The Union landed the East’s No. 6 seed, setting up another postseason clash with the Revolution.

New England bested Philadelphia twice in the regular season, both by a final score of 2-1.

Boston 25 sports reporter Lauren Walsh and soccer analyst Julian Cardillo preview the playoff series and opening match, which is set for Saturday, November 21 at 2 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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