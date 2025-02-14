Revere man hopes his surveillance system helps police find two thieves

REVERE, Mass. — Julio Santiago can’t believe his eyes, but his surveillance video doesn’t lie.

“It was an inside job, you can’t trust anybody today,” Santiago said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, not long after the Super Bowl, Santiago says two thieves broke into his office over his Foster Street autobody shop.

Using a tool, mostly likely a prybar, they broke open his triple locked door and rushed inside to his office, Santiago says they were targeting his safe.

In just moments, the thieves emerged. One after the other.

The second struggled back down the snow-covered stairs carrying the hundred pound safe.

“It took two of us to carry it up empty, 4-5 years ago. He just carried it down like it was nothing,” Santiago said watching the surveillance video.

Then one of them took the time to clear the snow off the steps.

Another camera outside showed the moment the thieves loaded the safe onto a pickup truck, before driving off.

“It’s such an invasion of privacy, I don’t even feel safe here. You see all that. See how easy they come in here. That’s never happened here,” Santiago said.

Julio is grateful that the thieves didn’t touch the tools he needs for his business.

He’s also relieved that his beloved dog wasn’t in the building at the time of the break-in.

He knows this could have been worse.

Santiago hopes police can identify these guys.

“They found Tom Brady’s jersey. Why can’t they find mine? I pay taxes too,” Santiago said.

Revere Police say this is an active investigation. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

