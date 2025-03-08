Revere man arrested, charged with firearm and drug offenses following traffic stop

BOSTON — On Friday, March 7, Boston police were on patrol in the Virgina and Darven Street area when they observed a car parked in a handicap spot without a placard.

Officers then noticed a man walk out of a building, making his way towards the vehicle. The man placed his right hand in his pocket to conceal an unknown item.

The man then went back into the building while the vehicle departed.

Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where officers told the driver of the vehicle that they would be conducting a drug investigation. Officers then noticed a backpack with multiple bags of marijuana inside.

Officers requested the driver to exit the vehicle while they searched the vehicle, and that’s when they found a firearm, a Glock 26 with a large extended magazine containing 27 rounds, underneath the driver’s seat. Additionally, officers also found twenty-two plastic bags of marijuana and around $1,657 U.S. dollars.

22-year-old Davien Fuentes of Revere was placed under arrest and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D

Fuentes is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

