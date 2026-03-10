Revenge quitting vs. quitting well: How you leave matters!

Mass. — The job market is in turmoil right now. Business Insider has declared it “the big freeze,” where companies aren’t hiring or firing. As of October, you are more likely to get into Harvard then a new job. But for some people, staying at their current job seems like a worse fate.

It’s called revenge quitting, leaving as disruptively as possible to hurt your employer.

“I had this visual of quitting my job, driving over a bridge, and then throwing a match, burning the bridge down, and giving double middle fingers,” said John Crossman, CEO of Crossman Career Builders.

But John Crossman didn’t do that. As a career coach, he knows quitting the wrong way can have a long-lasting impact.

“If people want to work with you in the future or recommend you,” said Crossman.

John recommends having an honest discussion with your manager about your struggles.

“I’ve had an employee quit, and then I, when I said, ‘Why did you quit?’ And they tell me all these things, right? Why? And I’ve responded with, ' Oh my gosh, ‘I would’ve fixed every one of those,’” explained Crossman.

John also says that while you can’t control others, you can control yourself.

“Use that freedom to take some real risk at work, right? Sign up for something, volunteer for something, and that may cause you to stay. But if you go, you have more credibility because you’ve made every effort,” said Crossman.

And remember, don’t quit in the heat of the moment. Give yourself at least 24 hours so emotions don’t make the decision for you. Also, document your work, wrap up projects, and leave clear notes. It protects your reputation and keeps doors open. And line up your next move before you walk out. A calm exit keeps your network intact and your career moving forward.

Not sure if quitting is the right thing to do? Business Insider says to ask yourself these four questions: do I like what I’m doing? Am I having fun? Do I like the people I work with? Am I still learning? If three or more of your answers are “no,” start seriously considering leaving. Otherwise, make a plan to turn your no’s into yes’.

Contributors to this news report include: Marcy Wilder, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Sources:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/careersandeducation/you-re-now-more-likely-to-get-into-harvard-than-to-find-a-job/ar-AA1R36AQ?ocid=socialshare

https://www.inc.com/bruce-crumley/how-to-your-company-could-reduce-revenge-quitting/91269287

https://www.monster.com/career-advice/job-search/news-and-insights/revenge-quitting-poll-2025

https://www.businessinsider.com/google-employee-quit-after-two-decades-based-on-four-questions-2025-4

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group