Reused passwords are putting millions at risk, expert warns. Here’s how to stay safe

Keeping all your passwords straight… and safe… is no easy task these days. Approximately 15 billion stolen passcodes are currently on the dark web.

Boston 25 sat down with Robert Siciliano, CEO of ProtectNowLLC.com, for some advice on the best way to approach password protection.

Siciliano urges consumers to use third-party password managers and two-factor authentication to protect personal data from hackers. The recommendation comes as many individuals struggle to manage multiple account credentials, often relying on physical notebooks, bank safety deposit boxes, or memory.

According to Siciliano, a third-party password manager typically costs between $25 and $40 per year. He says they are superior to managers built into your smartphones, because these tools allow users to generate unique passwords for every account and sync them across various devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops.

Siciliano, who has used a password manager for more than 20 years, noted that these tools provide a level of security that has prevented him from being hacked.

“So long as you download and install the password manager for a small fee. Now you have the ability to change up your pass codes anytime you want,” Siciliano said.

Siciliano advises that passwords must be long, strong, and unique to be effective. The number one thing people do that they shouldn’t do when it comes to a password? “They’re using the same password across multiple accounts, which makes the bad guys’ job so much easier,” Siciliano said.

Beyond just passwords, Siciliano recommends adding a second layer of protection to all accounts. “It’s important that everybody, all walks of ages, is they engage in basic 101 security practices that begin with password management and evolve to two-factor authentication,” Siciliano said.

For older adults, Siciliano suggests a specific method for ensuring family members can access digital assets after a death. He recommends keeping a list of passcodes in an Excel file or Google Sheet and ultimately printing a hard copy. This allows loved ones to gain access to accounts when a person passes away, preventing the state from potentially seizing those assets.

Despite these tools, many individuals find it difficult to maintain a consistent system. Some people reported recording passwords in physical books but frequently losing them, while others rely entirely on memory. Traditional methods like using a safety deposit box at a bank offer security but lack the quick access required for regular account updates.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group