Return to activity, limiting screen time good after concussions, new study says

MASS. — Around 3 million sports-related concussions happen each year and as the spring sports season gets underway -- there are new recommendations about how kids should recover from concussions.

According to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine kids and teens benefit from getting back to physical and cognitive activity sooner rather than later.

Previous advice said the best medicine was rest and isolation to avoid overstimulation, now researchers say going back to school and doing classwork can speed up recovery.

Not all activities will have a positive impact.

The study says that kids and teens who spend a lot of time using screens in the first week after getting a concussion seemed to recover more slowly.

