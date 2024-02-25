Local

Retired Somerville firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A retired Somerville firefighter is celebrating his 100th birthday.

William Griffiths retired in 1982 from Engine 2.

Bill is a USMC veteran of WWII in the 1st tank battalion and saw action at Cape Gloucester Peleliu and was wounded on Okinawa.

Photos posted on the Somerville Firefighter Local 75 Twitter page show a celebration with friends, family, and Somerville firefighters.

