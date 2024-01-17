Restaurants that serve the best French fries in every New England state

BOSTON — If you find yourself dining at one of these five New England restaurants, you’re going to want to say “yes” if your server asks, “Do you want fries with that.”

Love Food published a list of the “best French fries in every US state,” writing, “At some restaurants and fast food spots around the US, the fries are so special, they’re much more than a side dish – they’re the main event.”

The website said that it made its selections after analyzing “genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience.”

The top spots for fries in each New England state were named as follows:

Massachusetts: Saus, 33 Union Street, Boston

“The fries at Saus are inspired by those sold on pretty much every street corner and square in Belgium, but with a twist: the potatoes are cut relatively thick,” Love Food wrote. “This results in an extremely crunchy exterior and a fluffy, almost cloud-like interior. Throw on some perfectly balanced seasoning, and you have a winner.”

Things we hate (a complete list): 1. Running out of sauce 2. Posted by Saus on Friday, September 8, 2023

New Hampshire: Puritan Backroom, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester

“The most famous dish here is the chicken tenders – so much so, that many presidential candidates have stopped by for a plate while on the campaign trail,” Love Food wrote. “However, the fries that come with them often steal the show. Fried until they’re a deep golden brown, these fries are pretty near perfect.”

🍗It’s National Chicken Tender Day!! And we have extra reasons to celebrate today because Manchester is officially…. The... Posted by Puritan Backroom on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Maine: The Original Pier French Fries, 12 Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach

“Pier French Fries have set the standard for fries in Maine for more than 80 years,” Love Food wrote. “The stand is always busy, and for good reason – you’re guaranteed fresh, hot, and crispy fries, every time. The stand is such an institution, no visit to Old Orchard Beach is complete without a box of fries from the Pier.”

Vermont: Al’s French Frys, 1251 Williston Road, South Burlington

“The ‘frys’ – as they’re spelled on the menu – are cooked to perfection before being given a generous dose of seasoning,” Love Food wrote. “You’re guaranteed that, every visit, you’ll get a hot, crisp, and salty batch of the best fries in the Green Mountain State. The only decision to make is whether to get a cup, pint, or full quart.”

Al's French Frys (Al's French Frys/Vermont)

Rhode Island: Red Stripe Restaurant, 465 Angell Street, Providence

“While these golden sticks of deliciousness work great as a side, they truly shine when ordered as an appetizer,” Love Food wrote. “Available with both a fresh aioli or tossed in decadent Parmesan and truffle, they live up to the billing of ‘Rhode Island’s favorite!’”

Red Stripe Restaurant (Red Stripe Restaurant/Rhode Island)

Connecticut: Fryborg, 10 Broadway, Trumbull

“Hand cut with love and care, the fries at Fryborg form the base for the huge range of loaded fries,” Love Food wrote. “However, they’re also fantastic on their own, with a choice of 17 dipping sauces on offer, from standard ketchup to mayonnaise laced with herbes de Provence.”

This Thursday is the best day of the year! National French Fry Day! Come to either location (Trumbull or Milford) to get... Posted by Fryborg on Saturday, July 8, 2023

To view Love Food’s full list, click here.

