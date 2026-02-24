Residents struggle through blizzard aftermath as Fall River streets remain unplowed

FALL RIVER, MASS. — There are entire neighborhoods that have still not seen a snowplow, and they might not see one for days.

Now, the Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll is offering the state’s help.

On this day after the Blizzard of 2026, the city of Fall River is reeling.

The blizzard dumped an estimated 41 inches of snow on the city in one day. And now, the big dig is underway.

And while many roads are clear, countless back roads and neighborhood streets, are buried.

Right now, if you want to go up Belmont Street in Fall River, it’s a footpath through snow. This area has not been plowed at all since this big storm hit.

The snow is deep, and the climb up this street, slippery.

“The last time I had to do anything like this, was in the Blizzard of 1978.”

Halfway up Belmont, John and Colleen Sentner are spending the entire day, clearing snow.

“What I read yesterday is that Fall River only has 81 snowplows that’s crazy, especially this neighborhood,” said John Senter.

“I work for the city, for the school department, I’ve been off for a couple of days that okay. But if they tell me there’s school tomorrow, how am I getting there?” said Colleen.

Meanwhile, out on Presidents Ave, another kind of agony, as residents spend backbreaking hours digging out their snow-covered cars.

“It’s incredible it’s the most amount of snow anyone has seen here.” said Mike Lubold.

Across the city, the Lt. Kim Driscoll toured a warming center and promised state help.

Both she and the mayor, urging patience.

“We’ll be working very closely with local officials to get the assets deployed so we can get roads cleared,” she said.

“We got to get get a path down these roads. People are walking two and three blocks, just to get to a normal street, or semi passable, but we’re going to get there. It’s just going to be a little bit of work,” said Mayor Paul Coogan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

