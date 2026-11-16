Residents return to nursing home in Lexington after power failure forced evacuation

LEXINGTON, Mass. — More than 100 residents of a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Lexington are back home after a significant power failure forced them to evacuate last month.

CareOne in Lexington evacuated more than 100 residents on Oct. 25 after an electrical issue caused a significant power failure.

“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our staff, the support of our neighboring CareOne facilities along with the state and local boards and authorities, and first responders,” said a CareOne spokesperson.

“We are further overwhelmed with gratitude for the patience and understanding of our residents and their families throughout this process. We are thrilled to have everyone back home and look forward to continuing to provide the quality care our residents deserve.”

The Lexington Fire Department previously said the building had been experiencing electrical issues before the significant power failure. Officials said the building’s electrical system was connected to nearly all aspects of the facility, including the sewage system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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