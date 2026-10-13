Residents raise concerns after the town of Swampscott paints over rainbow crosswalks

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Rainbow crosswalks in Swampscott are now black and white after the town painted over them, surprising some residents and raising questions about whether the colors will return.

“I mean, I’m walking here with my girlfriend, and it feels so welcoming to have these rainbow crosswalks,” resident Anya Mazaris Atkinson said.

“So to see they are all gone overnight is just a little jarring.”

The crosswalks had been painted in rainbow colors as a visible show of support for the LGBTQ community.

For some people who live in Swampscott, that display carried a personal meaning.

“My daughter is gay and my best friend is gay, few in the family, so I can identify with it,” resident Paul Ford said.

Dave Pitcher said the crosswalks were also something that added character to the area.

“It’s a nice thing. It brightens up the place a little. Cool to have,” he said.

Now, those rainbow colors have been painted over with black and white.

Some residents told Boston 25 they saw crews doing the work around 11 o’clock at night. For them, the way the change happened was almost as concerning as the change itself.

“It feels a little weird that they didn’t say anything and they were just gone the next day,” Mazaris Atkinson said.

“It seems like the community didn’t really have a voice in that,” Kelly Mazaris added.

Ford said he was surprised when he saw what had happened.

“I am disappointed. I was a little surprised yesterday and I was like, why’d they paint that?”

Others who spoke with Boston 25 off camera defended the change, saying they felt the crosswalks were easier to see this way.

Swampscott officials have released several statements about the decision, saying the rainbow paint had originally been donated and applied outside of the town’s regular roadway maintenance program.

The town also said the work does not represent a change in its commitment to supporting and welcoming LGBTQIA+ residents, families and visitors.

Some residents say they hope that’s the case but still question why the rainbow design couldn’t have been restored as part of the work.

“Sure, I want to believe that. I hope that’s true,” Pitcher said.

“Yeah, but why didn’t they just paint it back the way it was?” Ford said. “What was wrong with that?”

Now that the paint has dried, some residents are hoping this isn’t the end of Swampscott’s rainbow crosswalks.

“It should be brought back if at all possible, even if it means private donations,” Pitcher said. “I’m sure if we ask for private donations there would be plenty to help out.”

Kelly Mazaris hopes the town ultimately decides to restore them.

“Hopefully they’ll, you know, have a moment where they will decide to paint it back and brighter than ever because that’s what the community wants,” she said.

Ford joked that he may have to take matters into his own hands.

“I should come down here at midnight and just do it,” he said. “Throw some orange, purple.”

At this point, it’s unclear whether the town will bring the colorful crosswalks back. A few blocks away, other rainbow-painted crosswalks remain, and residents who want them preserved hope those will be left as they are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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