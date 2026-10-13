Fire breaks out at commercial building in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building in Somerville Monday night.

The fire was reported at 129 Broadway, where the Brazilian restaurant Rei Da Picanha is located. Several other businesses are also located in the building.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing into the air.

Fire breaks out at Somerville restaurant

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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