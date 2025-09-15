Residents of Mass. town warned of increased police presence amid ongoing operation

FREETOWN, Mass. — Residents of a town in southeastern Massachusetts are being warned of an increased police presence on Monday morning.

There is an ongoing police operation in the area of Chace Road in Freetown, according to the Freetown Police Department.

Police noted that there is no threat to the public, but urged motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

