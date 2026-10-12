CHELSEA, Mass. — Members of the Chelsea Fire Department are investigating a partial building collapse that occurred Sunday night.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri says that a large section of the front wall of a multi-story brick building collapsed onto the street.

Chelsea firefighters investigating partial building collapse

Chief Quatieri added that there was no concern for a further collapse. The fire department drone unit is also aiding the building inspector in assessing the damage.

No injuries were reported, but all occupants of the building were evacuated and are currently being sheltered inside an MBTA bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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