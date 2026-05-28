Residents beware! Video shows black bear roaming near a Worcester high school

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester residents, be wary! Video captured shows a black bear roaming around the streets near Dorhety High School.

Video shows a black bear roaming near Worcester high school (Kyle Minton)

At around 1:30 p.m., a resident on Highland Street, just down the street from the school, captured the bear going into the woods.

Worcester police say that the bear, a 120-pound juvenile black bear, was seen strolling around, "Massachusetts Ave, Highland Street, Grove, and Sagamore and found his way into the woods on Newton Hill."

According to a spokesperson for Worcester Public Schools, they were informed of the bear sighting near the school.

"WPS was in close contact with first responders. Doherty High held student walkers from dismissing the building for a few minutes, but they were released after receiving notification that it was safe to do so. Students were advised to avoid walking through Newton Hill Park," the spokesperson for Worcester Public Schools.

The spokesperson also said that the school did not enter lockdown mode and that any student leaving by bus or motor vehicle was not impacted by the bear.

Additionally, the nearby Midland Elementary School was briefly put into a “secure” mode.

Police added that environmental police were “in the area for a while” watching the bear, but had left the neighborhoods.

Boston 25 has reached out to Worcester Animal Control for comment, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group