Residents asked to ‘avoid the area’ after rollover crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police are asking residents to avoid the area after a rollover crash in Norwood.

According to police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred Saturday evening in the area of Walpole Street between Geraldine Drive and Chapel Street after one of the vehicles had rolled over.

Police ask anyone driving near the area to seek alternate routes.

“We also remind everyone to use extra caution while driving, especially with the current wet road conditions,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

There was no word on any injuries or how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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