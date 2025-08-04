Residents are disturbed by a man trying to break into Roxbury apartments 

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries in Roxbury last week.

People living along Washington St. near Westminster Ave. say they’ve seen the man multiple times going around to different front doors. They’re thankful a ring camera from one of the units captured the man on video.

A man who didn’t want to share his name lives inside the apartment with the Ring doorbell camera. He came face-to-face with the suspect.

“I open the door and he’s fumbling through a tool bag.” Like what the heck," he said.

Video shows the man on his knees fidgeting with something at the bottom of the front door by the stairs. When the man living inside opened the door and asked the man what he needed, the suspect responded asking “can I use that washing machine back there?”

The man said no, and the response was very strange. He and his family were creeped out. The man eventually went down the stoop and turned to go to the basement.

“I see a guy on the lower level standing ripping the metal gate off the window. He just turns around, looks at me and says ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘That’s not the right response.’”

Other neighbors are on alert after seeing this man during the day and night. They don’t want to see him again.

“He came and went to another door and that’s when your suspicions are raised a little bit,” a neighbor named Sam said.

Police are using the Ring Doorbell video to ask the public for help identifying the suspect. The owners of the video hope the man is caught if he comes back.

“We weren’t sleeping good because of that fear,” the man said. “It’s scary because I want to keep my family safe.”

“I hope that they catch him, and I won’t have to worry about that in my neighborhood anymore,” neighbor Thomas Chavez said.

According to Boston police, the most recent incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on July 27th. During the incident, the suspect was observed attempting to gain entry into the basement of an apartment building while carrying a bag containing suspected burglary tools.

Investigators believe the same individual also attempted to break into the same location on July 23. The suspect is known to frequent the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build, believed to be in his mid-30s.

He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including a black hat and black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group