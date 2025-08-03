Boston police seek public’s help identifying suspect in connection with burglary in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries in Roxbury.

According to Boston police, the most recent incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on July 27 at 2997 Washington Street in Roxbury.

During the incident, the suspect was observed attempting to gain entry into the basement of an apartment building while carrying a bag containing suspected burglary tools.

Investigators believe the same individual also attempted to break into the same location on July 23. The suspect is known to frequent the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build, believed to be in his mid-30s.

He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including a black hat and black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group