Research shows blue light exposure may be affecting sleep quality, could carry broader health risks

Doctor Mario Motta, a past president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3pm to discuss research linking blue light exposure to disruptions in the body’s natural sleep cycle and potential long-term health concerns. Motta has edited papers compiling existing studies on the effects of blue light, including research examining possible connections to increased cancer risk.

He explained that blue light exposure is most concerning during nighttime hours, when it can interfere with the body’s circadian rhythm and suppress melatonin production.

Motta said increased awareness of light exposure is important and encouraged people to consider simple changes at home, including something as simple as prioritizing darkness.

