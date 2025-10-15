Research Bureau calls for civilian oversight board for Worcester police

A new report is calling for the establishment of a civilian oversight system in Worcester, one of the few major American cities without such a mechanism.

The Worcester Regional Research Bureau’s report highlights deficiencies in the current oversight systems of the Worcester Police Department, particularly the lack of transparency in investigation results and the absence of subpoena power.

The report by the Research Bureau suggests that effective civilian oversight is crucial for maintaining public trust and ensuring accountability within the police department.

“Civilian oversight does not by itself guarantee changes in problematic practices; however, it ensures that violations of law or residents’ rights are brought into the open, creating an essential layer of accountability, transparency, and democratic governance,” The Bureau stated.

The Research Bureau’s report comes on the heels of a 2024 federal investigation that found that the Worcester Police Department had a pattern of “outrageous government conduct,” “excessive force,” and “sexual misconduct” by officers.

Federal investigators detailed specific examples of excessive use of force by officers, including unjustified uses of tasers, police dogs, and strikes to the head. The Department of Justice stated that officers rapidly escalated minor incidents by using more force than necessary, including during encounters with people who have behavioral health disabilities or are in crisis.

“The Worcester Police Department is dedicated to accountability and transparency and has implemented several new oversight measures. As such, I do not believe a civilian review board would be an effective mechanism,” Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier responded.

Worcester is the 114th largest city in the United States and the second largest in New England. More than half of the 200 largest U.S. cities have adopted civilian oversight systems, according to Worcester police.

