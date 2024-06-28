Rescue effort underway after 125 dolphins become stranded off Wellfleet

125 dolphins were in stranded off Wellfleet tody , according to a statement from Stacey Hedman, director of communications for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

The Atlantic Whitesided dolphins are at the Great Island at the Herring River, which Hedman says has dangerous mud.

“The plan, given the number is to triage and aim to support animals, refloat and herd as many as possible,” Hedman said. “Luckily it is cooler today, but these animals will risk sunburn and overheating until the tide rises, and then we have the challenge of herding them into deeper water.”

Despite the challenges, Hedman was not entirely pessimistic.

“Our team has had the greatest success in herding Whitesided dolphins, so that is promising.” Hedman said.

Of the 125 stranded, 10 had died before the rescue crew arrived. According to Hedman, there were at least 25 IFAW staff and 100 volunteers.

The team began work to herd the dolphins back out to deeper waters, wading during low tide before noon, and using small vessels and underwater “pingers” (noises) during high tide in the early evening.

Hedman said there is “no set reason” for why these dolphins strand, though Cape Cod is a hotspot for stranding, “due to the curvature of our shores and the fluctuation of our tides.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

