‘Repulsive’: 27-year-old school bus driver in Milford arrested for alleged possession of child porn

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Milford school bus driver accused of having a collection of child porn at his home.

27-year-old Robert Nolan remains behind bars Thursday night after facing a judge on charges of possession of child pornography and disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts of a child.

“It’s repulsive to the conscious,” said a Milford District Court Judge. “The allegations are monstrous this is somebody trusted by the community to have children in his care.”

Milford Police Detectives along with the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they arrested Nolan at his house around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday without incident.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities said Nolan turned over his cell phone which appeared to have images of children as young as six years old on it. Officials said there is no indication any Milford school students were involved.

“At this time we’re doing a deep dive through the cyber forensics side of it and at this time we don’t have any evidence that any students were involved in this – we have no direct threat to the community at this time,” said Police Chief Robert Tusino.

Nolan admitted to using an app called “Telegram” to observe, possess, distribute, and trade depictions of naked children, according to charging documents.





Milford Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre confirmed Nolan was terminated from his position as a school bus driver for the district after six years of employment. Nolan primarily transported children with disabilities.

“It’s always very disappointing when you hear of a staff member whos been arrested and charged with a crime particularly with child pornography it’s the last thing any of us want to hear,” said McIntyre.

He was held on $10,040 bail and will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

