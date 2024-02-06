Report a rat: Marlboro’s online tool for residents to report rodent sightings

MARLBORO, Mass. — Marlboro residents, take note. You can now report a rat.

The city has an online reporting tool to keep track of rodent sightings, and help fix the problem.

The tool asks residents to report the date, time and place of the rat sighting, and whether the animal is dead or alive.

rat

The city also gives rat reporters the option to check if the rodent was seen in “overflowing Dumpster or trash barrels,” near overgrown vegetation or --- wait for it --- near an “Unkept Chicken Coop,” among other options, the city website states.

“Every rodent complaint is reviewed and inspected by a city official,” the city website states. “If the rodent issue is on public land (including city streets),the City has a contract with a professional exterminator and will bait the area as deemed necessary by the City."

If, on the other hand, the “complaint is on private property, the Health Department and Inspectional Services will enforce applicable codes and local ordinances, up to and including requiring private landowners to bait their property as deemed necessary for public health,” the city website states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group