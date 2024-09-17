Report: Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley out for the season with torn pectoral muscle

Patriots star linebacker and captain Ja’Whaun Bentley has been reportedly ruled out for the season, sources close to him say.

After exiting the game early against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, initial speculation was thought that it was a minor injury and that he would be back shortly. Ian Rapoport tweeted last night that the injury was worst than what was being led on, and that it appears that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Bentley, who has led the team in combined tackles with over 100 in each of his last three seasons, was named captain for this 2024 season and on his way to becoming a rising star for the NFL.

With the loss of Christian Barmore earlier this year, this becomes another crushing blow to this young defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group