Report: Patriots hiring Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator

FOXBORO, Mass — First-year New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is continuing to fill out his staff.

Mayo’s latest addition to his brain trust is former Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are hiring #Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer as their new special teams coach under Jerod Mayo, source said. A rising young coach and another Sean McVay disciple. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

Despite the Rams special teams unit ranking last in DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average) NFL this past year, Springer, 37, is considered a rising star in NFL coaching circles. Prior to leaping to the professional level two seasons ago, Springer split eight years between UTEP, Texas A&M and Marshall, where he oversaw some of the collegiate level’s best special teams units.

The Patriots have struggled mightily in the game’s third phase in recent years. Under Cam Achord, New England’s special teams unit finished #28 in special teams DVOA, slightly improving from their last-place finish in 2022.

Coupled with DeMarcus Covington’s promotion to defensive coordinator, Mayo has filled out two of his prominent coaching vacancies. The player-turned-coach still has to find an offensive coordinator to improve upon New England’s dismal 13.9 points per game average.

The Patriots have had several interviews with offensive staffers with current Rams tight end coach and former Patriots assistant Nick Caley “well-positioned” to land the job, according to Rapoport.

