Report: New England Patriots waiving QB Bailey Zappe after 2 seasons

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are reportedly moving on from quarterback Bailey Zappe after two seasons in Foxboro.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report that the Patriots were waiving Zappe ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams across the league to trim rosters to 53 players.

The #Patriots are waiving QB Bailey Zappe, per source. pic.twitter.com/CGPmOkAmKU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

With Zappe now out of the mix, the Patriots quarterback room currently consists of veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton III. Zappe could return as a member of the Patriots’ practice squad or sign elsewhere.

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky University.

Zappe appeared in 14 games for the Patriots, getting the start on eight occasions. He tallied 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 2,053 passing yards.

It’s not yet clear if Brissett or Maye will start for the Patriots in Week 1 of the regular season.

