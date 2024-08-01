Report of missing woman in water at Revere Beach prompts emergency response

REVERE, Mass. — A report of a missing woman in the water at Revere Beach prompted a large emergency response on Thursday.

The report indicated that the woman was last seen in the water near the Shirley Avenue Bathhouse, prompting a search of the area, law enforcement told Boston 25.

Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the United States Coast Guard, and the Revere police and fire departments were assisting with the search in the water and from the air.

Revere water search

The search was suspended around 1 p.m., with an official telling Boston 25, “New information suggests the woman left the Beach area. Law enforcement will remain on the lookout.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

