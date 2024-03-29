Report: Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick planning to write book

In his first season away from NFL sidelines in five decades, Bill Belichick may be turning his attention from drawing up plays to writing a bestseller.

The longtime New England Patriots head coach is planning to author a new book, according to a report by The Athletic.

The exact details of the book weren’t made clear but The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand ponders it could be a rebuttal to how the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was presented in Apple TV’s recent Patriots documentary series.

The series has received criticism from former players for focusing on Belichick’s shortcomings rather than his prolific career on the sidelines.

“I felt like I got kind of duped,” former safety Devin McCourty said. “I watched and I was just like, man, only things I said that could come across as negative to Bill was the only thing [used]. Like, I mean, I had different kind of quick sentences on things, but the longest thing I talked about was 2016 with Trump and the letter [Belichick sent in support of his candidacy for president]. And I thought that was probably the worst part. That everything that we all gave to the 20 years that it encompassed, they only hit anything that was negative.”

But the famously tight-lipped Belichick may just focus on imparting years of coaching wisdom.

Belichick also will reportedly continue to mull TV offers like teaming with longtime rival Peyton Manning.

The Athletic reached out to Simon & Schuster’s Avid Reader Press, who has produced Patriots books in the past but the publisher declined comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

