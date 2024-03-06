Patriots archrival Peyton Manning recruiting Bill Belichick for television gig, report says

With Bill Belichick expecting to be absent from NFL sidelines for the first time since the 1970′s, a longtime rival is reportedly trying to recruit the future Hall of Famer to his team.

Five-time MVP Peyton Manning is pushing for Belichick to join Omaha Productions, Manning’s entertainment company, according to a report by The Athletic.

Omaha Productions is most well known for its “Manningcast”, a simulcast of ESPN Monday Night Football featuring Manning calling the game alongside his younger brother Eli. The production company also has partnerships with many star athletes including fellow Boston sports legend David Ortiz.

According to the Athletic, Omaha Productions would plan to Belichick with Nick Saban to create a “GOAT cast” between the two legendary head coaches.

Belichick has yet to meet with ESPN but the Worldwide Leader would like to meet with the six-time Super Bowl-winning Head Coach, The Athletic reports. Belichick has already met with CBS and NBC executives, the Athletics cites sources.

“In meetings, Belichick has made it known he is uninterested in being part of a weekly Sunday studio show, according to officials with knowledge of his thinking,” Andrew Marchand writes.

Belichick won a Sports Emmy for his role as an analyst in the NFL Films and NFL Network’s “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

