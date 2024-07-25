Boston police seek help identifying 7 people in connection with armed robbery in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking help identifying 7 people in connection with an armed robbery in Roxbury.

Around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, July 22, a group of 7 individuals assaulted a victim with a knife in the area of 218 Blue Hill Avenue, police said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects reportedly assaulted the victim and stole her purse containing credit cards, money, house keys, and 2 cell phones.

According to police one of the suspects is described as a light-skinned female, with a grey/black wig, and wearing all-black clothing. Another suspect is described as a black male with dreads, about 5′06″, and wearing a Celtics hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group