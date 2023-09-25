Report: Family behind Lambert’s Market has sold its two locations in Westwood and Dorchester

WESTWOOD, & DORCHESTER, Mass. — Lambert’s Market, a popular local grocery store, has sold its two busy locations in Westwood and Dorchester, according to a report by the Boston Business Journal.

The journal reports the locations were sold in separate transactions for a combined total of nearly $23 million dollars.

Lamberts has been open for about 65 years, according to its website. It was started by four brothers “who said they wanted to sell the best fruits and vegetables in the Boston area.” The locations now offer a deli, soups, sandwiches, and a popular salad bar.

The Westwood location is located at 220 Providence Highway (Route 1) and the Dorchester location is at 777 Morrissey Boulevard.

The Dorchester Reporter first reported in January of 2023 that the properties were on the market and quoted Lambert’s family members as saying the sale was “necessitated by ‘legal matters,’” and that each shopping center is fully leased and had recently signed a ten-year lease.

The Boston Business Journal reports the properties were purchased by separate limited liability companies that list an address of 700 Providence Highway in Norwood, which is where Cadillac of Norwood is based.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

