Report: Celtics trade for Memphis Grizzlies F/C Xavier Tillman in exchange for 2nd round picks

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

New York Knicks v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 13: Xavier Tillman #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the New York Knicks at FedExForum on January 13, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

BOSTON — A day out from the NBA trade deadline, the Celtics used a pair of second-round picks to shore up their frontcourt Wednesday, according to reports.

Boston is sending Memphis a 2027 second-round pick via the Atlanta Hawks, a 2030 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks and forward Lamar Stevens in exchange for forward/ center Xavier Tillman, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tillman has appeared in 207 regular season games since being drafted #35 overall in the 2020 Draft.

Although he’s been a reliable depth piece in the past, Tillman is shooting a career-worst 40.8% from the field this season, making him an expendable option for Memphis heading into the final year of his contract.

While the Celtics are sitting atop the NBA’s totem pole, they don’t come without concerns. Center Kristaps Porzingis has missed several games due to injury this season and sixth man Al Horford is the elder statesman on the roster at 37 years old.

