Report of attempted abduction at Brockton elementary school was fake, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — A reported kidnapping attempt at an elementary school in Brockton turned out to be fake, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Brockton Police Department launched an investigation on Tuesday after a girl who attends the Edgar B. Davis Community School told officers that someone tried to grab her book bag as she walked through the woods near Davis Commons.

The child claimed she managed to escape the alleged encounter.

Police immediately searched the area for a potential suspect and advised students to avoid the woods. Additional patrols were also established around the school for increased safety.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Wednesday morning, Brockton police said the student’s allegation “turned out to be a false report.”

Brockton Public Schools thanked the police department for conducting a “diligent and thorough investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group