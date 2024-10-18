A repeated Manchester sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison

CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young has announced that a recidivist sex offender in Manchester has been sentenced to federal prison.

Philip Longeway, 53, has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison alongside 10 years of supervised release. Earlier this year, on June 20, Longeway had pleaded guilty to access with intent to view child pornography.

This isn’t Longeway’s first offense, which he has previously been convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a child, felonious sexual assault, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

In 2006, he was convicted for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Longeway’s internet was monitored at the time and revealed that he was having inappropriate chats with a 15-year-old minor. It was also captured that the minor was also performing sexual acts for Longeway on a Zoom call.

“This defendant has demonstrated time and again that he is a dangerous sexual predator,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “Today’s sentence ensures that the community will be protected from Mr. Longeway for the next 15 years. Prosecuting offenders of child exploitation has been a focus for this office, and we will continue to expend every resource available to protect our children from harm.”

“Longeway is a repeat sex offender who targets children. Over and over, he’s been caught but offends again. Today’s sentence takes him off the streets and away from children for many, many years,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol for Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

