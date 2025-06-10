Registered sex offender filmed woman in fitting room at Mass. Target, police say

WAREHAM, Mass. — A registered sex offender was arrested after police say he filmed a woman as she changed in the fitting room of a Target in Massachusetts on Monday.

Gregory Mattos, 37, of Mashpee, is charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man recording a woman on his cellphone while she was in a fitting room at the Target at 2421 Cranberry Highway in Wareham, police said.

The victim told officers that she was changing clothes when she noticed the man holding his phone over the stall door, according to police.

Target loss prevention workers provided officers with a description of the suspect after reviewing surveillance video that showed him leaving the store on a moped.

The suspect, later identified as Mattos, was quickly tracked down in the area of Main Street and taken into custody.

Police noted that Mattos is a registered sex offender in the Bay State and that he "has been involved in similar incidents in the past."

Mattos has since been arraigned and released on bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

