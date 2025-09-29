Red Sox, Yankees to rekindle longtime rivalry in AL Wild Card showdown. Here’s the series schedule

BOSTON — Boston fans are set to get a taste of Red Sox baseball in October for the first time since 2021.

After four years of missing the postseason, the team will kick off its bid for the World Series on Tuesday, and Boston’s first test will be against the longtime rival New York Yankees.

It’s time to add another chapter to the Red Sox-Yankees history book. Only this time it’s going to be a best-of-three series, and none of the games will be played at Fenway Park.

Here is the Red Sox-Yankees schedule this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 30: 6:08 p.m. in the Bronx

Wednesday, Oct. 1: 6:08 p.m. in the Bronx

Thursday, Oct. 2: 6:08 p.m. in the Bronx

The Red Sox won their final game of the season—finishing with 89 wins and earning the fifth seed in the American League playoffs.

They are set to take on the Yankees, who have won nine of their last ten games. Granted, it was against the Orioles and White Sox, who both finished last in their divisions.

The Red Sox have had the upper hand against the Yankees, going 9- 4 against them during the regular season. But it’s now the playoffs, and fans are feeling confident about their team.

“How lucky are we? This is special,” Sox fan John Booth said. “We’re ready to take on the Yankees in Yankee Stadium. We’ll take 2 out of 3, and we’ll see everyone back here.”

“Yankees aren’t going to be a problem, we’ll walk right through them,” Andrew Levesque said. “I’m so excited. We’re going to cream them. I think we have a chance to go all the way. A lot of teams should be scared to face us.”

The Red Sox have had success against the Yankees in the playoffs.

Most fans still think about October 2004, when they beat them in 2018 in the division series, and also in 2021 under a different playoff format, the Red Sox came out on top at Fenway.

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is set to take the mound in the first game, which is Tuesday night. The Yankees will counter with Max Fried.

ESPN will televise Game 1.

