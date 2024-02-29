Red Sox top prospect suspended for entire season over disturbing allegations

BOSTON — A top prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization has been suspended for the entire season over disturbing allegations.

Brainer Bonaci, 21, was suspended by Major League Baseball for “violating the domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy,” the Red Sox said Thursday in a statement provided to Boston 25 News.

Bonaci split time between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2023, batting .297 with 11 home runs and seven steals in 79 games.

Bonaci, who can play shortstop, second base, and third base, is a native of Venezuela. He was signed by Boston as an international free agent in July 2018 at the age of 16.

A ranking of prospects within the organization compiled by MLB.com listed Bonaci as Boston’s 12th-best prospect.

Details on what led to Bonaci’s suspension weren’t immediately clear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group