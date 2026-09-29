Red Sox rookie Payton Tolle, Yankees ace Cam Schlittler set for playoff showdown in Bronx

BRONX, NEW YORK — The Red Sox and Yankees are renewing one of baseball’s biggest rivalries as they open their Wild Card Series Tuesday night in the Bronx. Game 1 features a matchup between two young pitchers with very different personalities.

Red Sox rookie left-hander Payton Tolle has quickly become known for his relaxed demeanor on the mound, often smiling during games and even bear-hugging an opponent while tagging him out.

“I’ve tried being super locked in and it just doesn’t work for me,” Tolle said. “I end up putting too much pressure on myself. I’ve found the way that works best is being super comfortable and smiling as much as I can out there.”

Tolle enters the postseason with strong numbers against New York, recording 18 strikeouts and a 0.69 ERA in two appearances against the Yankees.

On the other side is Cam Schlittler, the Walpole native and Cy Young favorite who has taken a much more serious approach heading into the playoffs. Schlittler struck out 27 Red Sox hitters across four appearances against Boston this season.

Schlittler said he is aware of the criticism and trash talk coming from Red Sox fans but uses it as motivation.

“I don’t live under a rock,” Schlittler said. “I found ways to use that to my advantage. I think I’m good at keeping receipts. At the end of the day, I’m locked in there to go out there and do my job.”

The best-of-three Wild Card Series begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. While the games will be played in New York, several Boston-area locations, including Loco and Bleacher Bar, are hosting watch parties for fans.

The series opener will showcase two talented young pitchers whose contrasting styles have helped lead their teams to the postseason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group