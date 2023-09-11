Red Sox, Red Cross host ‘Day of Remembrance’ blood drive to mark anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

BOSTON — The Red Sox and American Red Cross are partnering together to host a Day of Remembrance blood drive to mark the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Hundreds of donors are expected to mark the anniversary by rolling up a sleeve.

This annual event honors the lives lost in 2001 and since this blood drive began in 2002, more than 11,000 blood donations have been collected.

“Within hours of the first plane striking the World Trade Center, the Red Cross was there,” said Holly Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “By donating blood at this drive, you honor not just those who gave their lives, but those who spent weeks caring for the first responders and reuniting loved ones.”

September is also National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of having a readily available blood supply.

Those who donate blood can take photos with the World Series trophies and view the new 521 Overlook, where the blood drive will take place. All those who participate will also receive a t-shirt.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made here.

The blood drive will take place at Fenway park from 7 a.m. till 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group