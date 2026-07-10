Red Sox matchup against the Mets delayed following travel issues

NEW YORK — The Red Sox matchup against the Mets at Citi Field has been delayed after the Sox experienced some travel issues.

According to the MLB, first pitch has been moved to 7:50 PM, a 35-minute delay from its original 7:15 PM start.

Due to travel issues that the Red Sox encountered en route to New York, first pitch of tonight’s game vs. the Mets at Citi Field has been delayed to 7:50 p.m., MLB announced this evening. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 10, 2026

According to the Boston Globe, the team was stranded in Chicago following their series win after issues with the plane.

Then, according to ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers, at 3:12 PM the team was finally able to take off and land shortly thereafter.

The Sox are on a six-game winning streak and have taken 11 of their last 13. They hope to continue that success in New York.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group