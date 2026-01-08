Red Sox legend unmasked as season’s first exit on ‘The Masked Singer’

BOSTON — A familiar face to Boston was revealed on the season premiere of ‘The Masked Singer’ on Wednesday night.

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, known as Big Papi, performed Lil Jon’s hit ‘Turn Down for What’ while dressed as a googly-eyed monster.

His performance led to him receiving the fewest votes on the episode.

The googly-eyed monster costume worn by Ortiz is the tallest in the history of “The Masked Singer.”

‘The Masked Singer’ airs each Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Boston 25, showcasing celebrities performing while concealed within extravagant costumes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

