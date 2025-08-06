Red Sox finalizing 8-year, $130 million extension with Roman Anthony, report says

The Boston Red Sox are locking down one of their budding stars for the foreseeable future, according to reports.

21-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony is set to agree to an 8-year, $130 million contract with the club, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal will keep Anthony under Boston’s control through 2034.

BREAKING: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 6, 2025

The new deal includes significant escalators that could take the maximum value of the deal to $230 million, Passan adds.

In 46 games so far this season, Anthony is batting .283 with two home runs, 15 doubles, and 19 RBI.

Boston drafted Anthony out of high school 79th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Anthony was Baseball Prospectus’ number one prospect entering the 2025 season.

The Red Sox currently sit 3 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East and hold the first AL Wild Card spot.

